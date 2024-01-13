'Everything was stacked against us': Firefighters battle blaze for hours at Merrillville complex

Several people are displaced after a massive blaze at an apartment complex in Merrillville.

The fire occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. 54th Avenue.

Firefighters evacuated the complex, which has 24 units, and one person suffered smoke inhalation.

The fire began in the wall of the building and the flames spread quickly through a void space due to gusty winds, officials say.

There was also a limited water supply for fire crews, posing challenging conditions.

"Everything was stacked against us," said Merrillville Fire Dept. Chief Ed Yerga.

As of 6:30 p.m., fire crews were still attacking the fire with water and expected to be at the scene for quite some time.

The Merrillville Fire Dept. is receiving assistance from surrounding fire departments to put out the fire.

Several residents are displaced, but an exact number has not been provided. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more information as it becomes available.