Man killed while handling firework on Chicago's NW Side identified

A man was killed while handling a firework on the Fourth of July in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was killed by the delayed ignition of a fireworks mortar device around 10 p.m. when he suffered "massive trauma" in the 3000 block of North Kostner Avenue, according to police and fire officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Earl Lory and he died from "craniocerebral injuries."

Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Chicago Fire Department said at least 13 fires were started by fireworks overnight as people celebrated the Fourth of July.