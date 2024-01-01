First babies of 2024 born at Chicago-area hospitals

The first babies of the New Year were born Monday morning at Chicago-area hospitals.

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital reported baby Ocean was born at 3:18 a.m. to a Wheeling couple, Emily and Wes Ortman. Ocean weighs 5 pounds and 2.4 ounces and is 18.75 inches long.

Around 5 a.m., Kiara and Robert Rhodes welcomed the birth of baby Rue at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Ruse weighs 4 pounds and 9 ounces and is 17 inches long. Rue has two older brothers, Robert and Kityi.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva reported the birth of Pearl Noelle Hodge around 5:28 a.m. She weighs 7 pounds and 5 ounces and is nearly 20 inches long.

She was born to Andrea Cladis-Hodge and Matthew Hodge as their third child. Their first child was born on New Year's Eve.