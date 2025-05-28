First-ever Navy Pier marina will open mid-June

The Brief A new Navy Pier marina, expected to boost tourism at the pier and downtown Chicago, will open in mid-June. Public boaters have never been able to dock at the iconic tourist site before. The development includes a new building for boaters' amenities, including a place to lounge, shower or do laundry.



Chicago leaders unveiled the new Navy Pier marina, which is expected to boost tourism at the pier and downtown Chicago when it opens in mid-June.

Public boaters have never been able to dock at the iconic tourist site before.

What we know:

The new marina is Chicago's water welcome mat, consisting of 19 mini-piers now jutting out from the north side of Navy Pier.

When completed, there will be 8,000 feet of dock for so-called "transient boaters" who never before had a place to land in Chicago.

The development was built this past winter and includes a new building for boaters' amenities, a place where weary travelers can lounge, shower or do laundry.

But it's expected that most visitors will avail themselves of all the city has to offer, from dining to theater to sports.

The new marina is expected to pump about $10 million a year into the Navy Pier economy.

"Our projections indicate there will be about 83,000 incremental attendees to Navy Pier," said Gardner. "That's on top of the 8.5 million we have come on an annual basis."

The Navy Pier marina cost $22 million to build.

The new marina is a private development and has secured a 45-year lease with the city of Chicago.

What they're saying:

"We're thrilled that finally mid-summer boaters from throughout the great lakes will be able to come dock at the pier for an hour up to two weeks at a time," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilyn Gardner.

Marina developer Randy Podolsky said the city had been missing out on a huge piece of the Great Lakes travel economy.

"If you're coming from around Lake Michigan from other marinas, or around the great lakes, or you're a looper that does the great loop all the way around, six thousand miles, Chicago's a place to stop. You can now go to navy pier. Nobody could ever do that before," Podolsky said.

"It will be a gateway for visitors, allowing them to have easier access to dock and explore Navy Pier and all of Chicago," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Podolsky said the reaction from Great Lakes boaters has been enthusiastic.

"It's been fantastic. (There are) over 50 reservations for our opening weekend, Father’s Day. And 200 before the end of June."