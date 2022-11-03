First look at this year's Christkindlmarket Chicago mugs

Here is your first look at this year's collectible Christkindlmarket mugs.

The inspiration comes from the city of Chicago’s "Year of the Dance" celebration.

The options include a blue mug with the city skyline and a non-alcoholic beverage mug featuring a dancing penguin.

The annual pop-up market at Daley Plaza is being constructed now.

There are also locations in Wrigleyville and Aurora.

All three sites will open for the season on November 18.