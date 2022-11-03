First look at this year's Christkindlmarket Chicago mugs

Expand / Collapse search

CHICAGO - Here is your first look at this year's collectible Christkindlmarket mugs.

The inspiration comes from the city of Chicago’s "Year of the Dance" celebration.

The options include a blue mug with the city skyline and a non-alcoholic beverage mug featuring a dancing penguin.

The annual pop-up market at Daley Plaza is being constructed now.

There are also locations in Wrigleyville and Aurora.

All three sites will open for the season on November 18.