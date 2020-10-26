First snowfall of the season reported in Chicago, suburbs: weather service

Parts of Chicago and the surrounding suburbs saw the area’s first snowfall of the season Monday, according to forecasters.

Light precipitation, some of which was mixed with snow, moved through the north and northwest suburbs and into the city early Monday, the National Weather Service said. O’Hare and Midway airports were both reporting light snowfall about 5 a.m., according to weather service meteorologist Mark Ratzer.

The city is not expected to see much, if any, accumulation, however, Ratzer said.

The wintry mix should persist until about 8 a.m. in Chicago, according to the weather service. There’s a slight chance that rain could continue to fall through the afternoon and evening, possibly mixing with snow Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of about 43 degrees Monday, before dropping to about 34 degrees at night, according to the weather service.

