Five armed robberies on Friday afternoon in Marquette Park, Hyde Park

Five armed robberies were reported on the same day in April in Marquette Park and Hyde Park on the Southwest and South Sides.

In each incident two males approach victims, pulled out a gun and demanded their property before fleeing in a newer model silver Chrysler 300, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened April 24:

About 4 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Homan Avenue;

About 5:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 54th Place,

About 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Cornell Avenue,

About 6:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street; and

About 6:45 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Morazt Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.