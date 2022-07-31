Five killed, 35 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend

Chicago's gun violence has left a 16-year-old boy and four others dead so far this weekend; 35 others have been wounded.

Early Saturday, a 31-year-old man was standing near a sidewalk in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a a vehicle approached him and opened fire around 1:40 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Just half an hour earlier, another man, 31, was fatally shot while stopped at a red light in Gresham on the Far South Side. The man was a passenger in the car in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan drove by and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital. She was listed in critical condition, police said. Another man, 22, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on the Bishop Ford expressway near 130th Street, according to Illinois State Police. State troopers responded to the shooting about 11:40 a.m. and found a person with gunshot wounds, state police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said. Police say shell casings were recovered from the road. No one was in custody. The northbound lanes of Interstate 94 were shut down for several hours as police investigated.

A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park. They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. They continued driving until they crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.

Sunday morning, a male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Friday night, A 13-year-old boy was shot after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. The boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street around 8 p.m. when the vehicle’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group and shot the boy in the neck, police said. The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

At least 31 others were shot in Chicago since Friday evening.