Five people robbed in Chicago in just a one-hour period in Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 4:13PM
Rogers Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods to watch out for a robber who targeted five victims in a one-hour period on Saturday.

The robber walks up, threatens the victim with a gun, takes their stuff, jumps into a car and takes off.

Chicago police said five robberies happened on Saturday:

  • 5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 12:10 a.m.
  • 5600 block of N. Kenmore Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 12:30 a.m.
  • 2100 block of W. Birchwood Ave in Rogers Park on May 14 at 12:53 am
  • 5600 block of N. Broadway in Edgewater on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.
  • 5800 block of N. Winthrop Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.