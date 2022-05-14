Five people robbed in Chicago in just a one-hour period in Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods to watch out for a robber who targeted five victims in a one-hour period on Saturday.
The robber walks up, threatens the victim with a gun, takes their stuff, jumps into a car and takes off.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Chicago police said five robberies happened on Saturday:
Advertisement
- 5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 12:10 a.m.
- 5600 block of N. Kenmore Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 12:30 a.m.
- 2100 block of W. Birchwood Ave in Rogers Park on May 14 at 12:53 am
- 5600 block of N. Broadway in Edgewater on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.
- 5800 block of N. Winthrop Ave in Edgewater on May 14 at 1:15 a.m.