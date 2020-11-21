Five people wounded in Gresham shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The group was standing on a sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when an unknown person fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, police said. A female of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the body. according to police.

The three were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and all listed in fair condition, police said.

Another woman, 33, was struck in the right leg and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.