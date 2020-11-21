17 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

Two people have been killed and 15 others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the latest fatal attack, a 35-year-old woman was killed in South Chicago.

She was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, a person was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:17 p.m., a male was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Yale Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a teenage boy was wounded Friday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

He was inside a home with a group of people about 11:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Wallace Street when someone on the sidewalk fired shots into the home, police said.

Advertisement

He suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Earlier in the night, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Gresham.

The boy was in the 1500 block of West 79th Street about 8 p.m. when someone shot him in the arm, police said. He was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.

Five people were wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Gresham.

The group was standing on a sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when an unknown person fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, police said. A female of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the body, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The three were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and all listed in fair condition, police said.

Another woman, 33, was struck in the right leg and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Last weekend, shootings across Chicago left one person dead and 21 others wounded.

