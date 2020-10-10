Five police officers injured when police car crashes into another police car

Five police officers were injured after one police vehicle rear ended the other in Englewood Saturday.

Two unmarked Chicago Police Department vehicles westbound on 72nd Street when one of the vehicles rear ended the other around 2:48 p.m., Chicago police said.

Five officers were taken to nearby hospitals with “nonlife-threatening” injuries, police said.

