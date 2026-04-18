Five tornadoes touched down across Illinois during Friday's storms

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois during Friday's storms by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Winnebago County, including in Pecatonica, Ill., Harrison, Ill., and Roscoe, Ill.

They also confirmed two other tornadoes in Gibson City and Buckley.

Severe storms barreled through the Chicago area Friday evening, bringing damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and localized flooding.

As of around 7 a.m. on Saturday, more than 8,300 ComEd customers in Northern Illinois and 8,600 NIPSCO customers in Northern Indiana were affected by power outages.