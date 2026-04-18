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Five tornadoes touched down across Illinois during Friday's storms

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 18, 2026 5:53pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago
Tornado devastates parts of NW Illinois

Tornado devastates parts of NW Illinois

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl recaps the devastating line of storms that swept through much of the country, including parts of Northwest Illinois on Friday night.

ILLINOIS - Five tornadoes were confirmed in Illinois during Friday's storms by the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Winnebago County, including in Pecatonica, Ill., Harrison, Ill., and Roscoe, Ill.

They also confirmed two other tornadoes in Gibson City and Buckley.

Severe storms barreled through the Chicago area Friday evening, bringing damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and localized flooding.

As of around 7 a.m. on Saturday, more than 8,300 ComEd customers in Northern Illinois and 8,600 NIPSCO customers in Northern Indiana were affected by power outages.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the National Weather Service.

Severe WeatherNewsIllinois