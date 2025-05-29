Florida man wanted for child molestation arrested during Indiana traffic stop: sheriff
WESTVILLE, Ind. - A Florida man wanted for child molestation was arrested during a traffic stop in Lake County, Indiana, authorities said.
What we know:
Yohan Ponce Riera, 39, of Ocala, Fla., was stopped by a Lake County Sheriff's officer for following too closely and failing to maintain the lane of travel on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on eastbound I-90 near Westville, IN.
The officer later learned Riera was wanted by Miami-Dade County in Florida for sexual battery of a minor and child molestation, according to the sheriff's office.
(Lake County Sheriff's Department)
Officers also found 16 kilos of cocaine and 50 pounds of meth in a cooler and suitcase inside the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Further details of the former offense are unknown at this time.
What's next:
Federal charges are still pending.