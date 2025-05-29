Florida man wanted for child molestation arrested during Indiana traffic stop: sheriff

The Brief Yohan Ponce Riera, 39, of Ocala, Fla., was stopped by a Lake County Sheriff's officer for following too closely and failing to maintain the lane of travel on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The officer later learned Riera was wanted by Miami-Dade County in Florida for sexual battery of a minor and child molestation. Officers also found 16 kilos of cocaine and 50 pounds of meth in a cooler and suitcase inside the vehicle.



A Florida man wanted for child molestation was arrested during a traffic stop in Lake County, Indiana, authorities said.

What we know:

Yohan Ponce Riera, 39, of Ocala, Fla., was stopped by a Lake County Sheriff's officer for following too closely and failing to maintain the lane of travel on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on eastbound I-90 near Westville, IN.

The officer later learned Riera was wanted by Miami-Dade County in Florida for sexual battery of a minor and child molestation, according to the sheriff's office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Lake County Sheriff's Department)

Officers also found 16 kilos of cocaine and 50 pounds of meth in a cooler and suitcase inside the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Further details of the former offense are unknown at this time.

What's next:

Federal charges are still pending.