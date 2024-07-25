Food critic Keith Lee's Chicago tour boosts local restaurants with viral reviews

Food critic Keith Lee made waves in Chicago this week with a surprise visit to local restaurants, further cementing his reputation for elevating dining spots across the country.

Keith, who has a massive following on TikTok, first visited Amici, a Buena Park restaurant, in a review that quickly went viral.

As of Thursday, the video has racked up over 5.5 million views and drove a significant increase in business.

Amici posted on Instagram that it sold out completely after preparing double its usual food supply in response to the review.

Before leaving the Windy City, Keith dined at Tacotlan, located at 4312 W Fullerton Ave on the city’s Northwest Side.

Although he hadn’t planned to film his meal, he was so impressed by the restaurant’s quesabirria tacos that he decided to share his thoughts in a video posted overnight Wednesday.

"What made me make this video is, from the looks of it, this might be the best quesabirria tacos in Chicago…," Keith said. "This is great. This is a 9 out of 10 for me and I see why they call this the best quesabirria in Chicago."

Keith, who has over 16 million TikTok followers, was in Chicago for just one day but expressed his admiration for the city's impressive food scene.