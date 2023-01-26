Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint on North Side

A man was robbed at gunpoint while delivering food in Lake View early Thursday morning.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when two armed men got out of a black sedan and demanding his property.

The offenders stole the victim's cash and his 2019 Chevy Equinox before fleeing.

The victim was not injured.

The gunmen got away. Area Three detectives are investigating.