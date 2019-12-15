Food delivery workers robbed on South Side

Two food deliverers were robbed recently in Park Manor on the South Side.

In both incidents, someone approached the delivery person, threatened them with a black handgun and stole their property, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 9 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 6900 block of South Vernon Avenue and about 7:10 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The suspects were described as one or two men between the ages of 18 and 21, police said. The robbers were wearing ski masks in one incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.