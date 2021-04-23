Footage released of shooting that wounded Chicago cop, killed shoplifting suspect

New video released Friday shows the perspective of a Chicago police officer who was shot while chasing a shoplifting suspect in Brighton Park.

The suspect had also just shot a security guard prior to shooting the officer.

The incident took place on March 25 at the Home Depot in Brighton Park.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT; VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

CPD responded to a call of shots fired with injuries at the store near 4500 S. Western Blvd.

Two officers saw the subject fleeing the scene of the incident and began a foot pursuit.

One officer was chasing the suspect through an alleyway on 46th street when the suspect fired a weapon, striking the officer.

Other officers who were called to the scene got into a shootout with the suspect, who was killed.

The officer was later released from the hospital.