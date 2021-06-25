Expand / Collapse search

Fourth of July weekend: Lisle hosting fireworks show and parade

By FOX 32 News
FOX 32 Chicago

Lisle celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show and parade

Lisle is hosting an Independence Day celebration with a free, 25-minute fireworks show on July 3rd at the Community Park, and a parade on July 4th that starts at Lisle Junior High.

LISLE, Ill. - Lisle is hosting a scaled-back celebration for this year's Independence Day.

It comes after the annual "Eyes To The Skies" Festival was canceled for the second straight year. Instead, there will be a fireworks show and a parade in this year's celebration.

 It's a free, 25 minute fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd at Community Park.

The parade starts at Lisle Junior High School at 10 a.m. on July 4th. 