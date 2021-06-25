Fourth of July weekend: Lisle hosting fireworks show and parade

Lisle is hosting a scaled-back celebration for this year's Independence Day.

It comes after the annual "Eyes To The Skies" Festival was canceled for the second straight year. Instead, there will be a fireworks show and a parade in this year's celebration.

It's a free, 25 minute fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m. on July 3rd at Community Park.

The parade starts at Lisle Junior High School at 10 a.m. on July 4th.