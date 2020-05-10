For first day in almost a week, Illinois COVID-19 deaths drop below 100
CHICAGO - On Sunday, the state announced that 57 additional people had died of coronavirus-related reasons, and 1,656 new cases had been identified.
This was the first day in almost a week that the death toll was under 100.
- Sunday, May 10: 57 deaths
- Saturday, May 9: 108 deaths
- Friday, May 8: 130 deaths
- Thursday, May 7: 137 deaths
- Wednesday, May 6: 136 deaths
- Tuesday, May 5: 176 deaths
- Monday, May 4: 46 deaths
Statewide, the death toll from COVID-19 has is 3,406. Nationwide, it is estimated that more than 79,000 people have died from coronavirus-related causes, according to statistics kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Meanwhile Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended his stay-at-home order and incremental plans to reopen, saying that Illinois residents have to change the way things are done until COVID-19 is “eradicated.”
The Democrat’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” came as he faced a southern Illinois salon owner’s lawsuit, criticism from some Republicans who deem his plans an overreach and a Chicago Tribune editorial accusing him of being “cautious to the extreme.”