For first day in almost a week, Illinois COVID-19 deaths drop below 100

On Sunday, the state announced that 57 additional people had died of coronavirus-related reasons, and 1,656 new cases had been identified.

This was the first day in almost a week that the death toll was under 100.

Statewide, the death toll from COVID-19 has is 3,406. Nationwide, it is estimated that more than 79,000 people have died from coronavirus-related causes, according to statistics kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended his stay-at-home order and incremental plans to reopen, saying that Illinois residents have to change the way things are done until COVID-19 is “eradicated.”

The Democrat’s comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” came as he faced a southern Illinois salon owner’s lawsuit, criticism from some Republicans who deem his plans an overreach and a Chicago Tribune editorial accusing him of being “cautious to the extreme.”