Former alderman who wore wire for FBI faces Ed Burke in corruption trial

There was high drama in the courtroom on Tuesday, as the former alderman who wore a wire for the FBI during the investigation into Ed Burke came face to face with Burke in his corruption trial.

Danny Solis, whose evidence played a central role in the racketeering case against Burke, was called to the stand by Burke's defense team.

Solis had previously struck a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid prosecution in exchange for his cooperation. Over the initial weeks of the trial, jurors were presented with dozens of recordings Solis made as an FBI informant during meetings with Burke.

Burke faces a total of 14 counts, including racketeering, bribery, and attempted extortion. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Monday, federal prosecutors rested their case in the corruption trial of Burke. It took two weeks to lay out the case against him.

At the center of it all is a Burger King on the city's Southwest Side, where Burke is accused of holding up permits to try to get tax business for his law firm.