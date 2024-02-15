Former Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael admitted to ICU for UTI, family says

Chicago Bears legend Steve "Mongo" McMichael is being admitted into the intensive care unit for a urinary tract infection.

His family said Thursday night he is taking three antibiotics to help treat the infection. They're also requesting prayers for a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month, McMichael was inducted into the Hall of Fame, achieving his dream after advocating for induction for more than two decades.

McMichael has been battling Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, since he was diagnosed in 2021.

The disease has taken away his ability to walk and talk, but he has found other ways to communicate. His wife, Misty, is also his voice.

McMichael made history for the Chicago Bears after taking the second spot in sacks. He's also the seventh player of the 1985 Bears team to be inducted.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.