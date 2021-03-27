Former Buffalo Grove middle school teacher arrested on child sex charges at Dallas Fort Worth Airport

article

A former middle school teacher in north suburban Buffalo Grove was arrested on child sex charges Thursday at Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

Ilan Gibori, a 46-year-old Vernon Hills man, was caught by the Department of Homeland Security trying to flee the country the day after the Department of Children and Family Services notified Vernon Hills police that Gibori repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor over the course of several years, according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office.

Gibori met the child while working as a teacher at Cooper Middle School, prosecutors said. He left the school in July 2019 and has also worked at The House Tutoring Lounge in Glencoe.

In a statement, Cooper Middle School administrators said that Gibori last worked as a sixth-grade teacher, and that counseling and support teams would be available at the school for students learning both in-person and virtually.

"The safety and well being of our students, past, present, and future, is our top priority and we will continue to work with law enforcement as it investigates this matter," the school said.

Gibori will be extradited to Illinois, where he will be charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual assault, prosecutors said.