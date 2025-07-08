Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke released from prison early

The Brief Former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke is expected to be released to a halfway house Tuesday, more than a year before his scheduled release. The 81-year-old reported to a low-security prison in Thompson less than 10 months ago after being convicted on 13 counts of racketeering, extortion and bribery. Burke was sentenced to two years in prison for using his political influence to steer business to his private law firm.



Longtime former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke has been released from prison more than a year ahead of schedule, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The Chicago Tribune reports Burke, 81, was released to a halfway house on Tuesday, less than 10 months after reporting to a low-security federal prison in Thompson, Illinois.

Burke, who served 50 years on the City Council, was originally scheduled to be released in May 2026. But now, "Mr. Burke's projected release date from custody is February 20, 2026," officials said.

The backstory:

Burke was found guilty in December 2023 in his corruption trial of using his power on the City Council to solicit business for his private law firm.

Burke tried to steer tax appeal work to his private law firm by shaking down developers and business owners, much of it captured on secret recordings made by former Ald. Danny Solis.

In September 2024, Burke was sentenced to two years in prison and a $2 million fine after being convicted on 13 counts of racketeering, extortion and bribery.