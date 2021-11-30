Expand / Collapse search

Former Chicago Alderman Eddie Vrdolyak reports to prison

Former Chicago Alderman Eddie Vrdolyak is serving 18 months on tax-related charges.

CHICAGO - Former Chicago Alderman Eddie Vrdolyak reported to prison on Tuesday.

Vrdolyak is serving 18 months on tax-related charges. He and an associate reaped millions of dollars from Illinois’ massive settlement with tobacco companies in the 1990's.

The prison in Rochester, Minnesota has a medical facility, as the pandemic continues and Vrdolyak will turn 84 next month.

Prosecutors had previously said Vrdolyak "received in excess of $10 million in fees" from the tobacco settlement, the Sun-Times reported. They also once told a judge that Vrdolyak "has a guaranteed income stream of $260,000 per year … until 2023 from tobacco-related litigation."

