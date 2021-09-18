Former Chicago Bear Steve 'Mongo' McMichael honored with ALS Courage Award

article

Steve McMichael has received the first ALS Courage Award.

McMichael was a beloved member of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears.

McMichael has Lou Gehrig's disease and was honored Saturday during the 20th anniversary of the Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for Life.

His old teammates were there, including Keith Van Horne and Dan Hampton.

McMichael says, "One of these days, we'll cure this." ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.

