Former Chicago hospital CFO charged in alleged $15M embezzlement scheme

The former Chief Financial Officer of a Chicago hospital has been charged in a $15 million embezzlement scheme, according to an indictment.

Anosh Ahmed, the hospital's CFO from 2018 to 2022, allegedly schemed with Chief Transformation Officer Heather Bergdahl and medical supply company owner Sameer Suhail to defraud the hospital. The indictment states they caused the hospital to issue payments to vendor companies for goods and services that were never provided, and that many of these companies were created by Suhail and Ahmed under various names to conceal their involvement.

Bergdahl allegedly opened bank accounts in the names of legitimate hospital vendors to deposit the fraudulent payments. The trio is accused of creating fictitious invoices and other false documents to cover up the scheme, leading to the alleged embezzlement of over $15 million.

The indictment charges Ahmed, 40, of Houston, with multiple counts of wire fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering. Bergdahl, 37, of Houston, faces similar charges, while Suhail, 47, of Chicago, is charged with wire fraud, aiding and abetting embezzlement, and money laundering.

Arraignments in federal court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled.