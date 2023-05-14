Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shares message for incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shared a message on Sunday for incoming Mayor Brandon Johnson: "I'm rooting hard for your success."

Emanuel shared the message via Twitter from Japan, where he serves as the U.S. Ambassador. Emanuel was Chicago's mayor from 2011 to 2019.

WATCH FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"For Chicago, today is a day of transition and transformation," Emanuel said. "It's also a day of hope and history."

Johnson will be inaugurated on Monday, May 15, in a ceremony that you can watch live here on FOX 32 Chicago.

"Mayor Johnson understands that every Chicagoan in every neighborhood wants strong schools, safe streets and the opportunity to shape our city's story and its future," Emanuel said.