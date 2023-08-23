Former Columbia College student missing after taking friend's dog for walk on Chicago's Lower West Side

The family of a missing man from Louisiana just landed in Chicago to search for him.

The 20-year-old was captured on surveillance video Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Joshua Carbo was walking his friend's dog Monday morning, and the dog was found, but the 20-year-old hasn't been seen since.

Surveillance video shows Carbo on camera holding just the dog's leash just after 7 a.m. The 20-year-old's cell phone was also found on the ground in the 2400 block of South Leavitt.

Carbo was staying with a friend on the Lower West Side at the time of his disappearance.

His mother said he loves to dance and was a student at Columbia College, but left because he was set to move back to his hometown in Louisiana.

She says her son didn't have any reason to be depressed, and she has no idea where he could be.

Chicago police are actively looking for Carbo

If you know anything about his disappearance, you are asked to contact police.