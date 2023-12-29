Former DCFS worker seeks new trial in AJ Freund case

Carlos Acosta, a former DCFS worker convicted for his involvement in the mishandling of the case involving the tragic death of a Crystal Lake boy at the hands of his parents, is petitioning for a new trial.

Earlier this year, Acosta was found guilty of endangering the life or health of a child.

He faced charges related to mishandling the investigation into abuse allegations in the months leading up to AJ Freund's death in 2019.

Acosta contends that he was not afforded a fair trial and is now seeking legal recourse by requesting a new trial to reconsider the previous conviction.