Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard launches political comeback bid in Georgia

The Brief Former Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard is attempting a political comeback by running for Fulton County Commissioner in Georgia as a Republican after moving there in 2024. She secured a spot on the ballot despite a residency challenge and is currently running unopposed in the primary. Henyard’s past tenure drew attention and controversy, including an investigation into questionable spending practices during her time in office.



Tiffany Henyard is staging a political comeback. She is running for election again, this time in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former mayor of Dolton, Tiffany Henyard, told Fulton County election officials she high-tailed it out of Dolton when she lost re-election last year and moved to Georgia in May while she was still technically mayor. She was responding to a residency challenge.

She won the right to be on their ballot. She is running in the primary for County Commissioner of the 5th District, as a Republican.

Tiffany Henyard called herself "Super Mayor" when she lived in Dolton. She was a social media sensation and loved fashion. She tried her hand at recording a song about herself, called "Feed The People."

She was an attention seeker, the first woman of color to become Thornton Township Supervisor. She had two public service jobs, as well as fans and followers.

And she was investigated by the FBI for questionable spending. Specifically by former mayor, federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, in an independent investigation.

Lightfoot found that Henyard's administration ran up credit cards and spent without keeping track of what they were buying.

What they're saying:

Dolton residents know she brought attention to their town. They were polite when they found out Henyard was running again.

Residents said, "Again? Okay, alright, I’m grasping. Well, hopefully she can learn from the previous situations here, and I hope it goes well for her and the people of Georgia."

"My grandma be living here for about two years, and she always has something to say about her. She just felt kind of ashamed because she’s like, ‘I just moved here two years ago and this is the mayor?'" one resident said. "I want to just say, good luck and learn from the past experience and be better."

What's next:

Henyard is running unopposed for the Republican primary in Fulton County. She says she switched parties because it aligns with her core values, caring for people.

People in Dolton told FOX Chicago they have moved on from the Henyard years.