Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn expected to announce 2023 political election plans

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is expected to announce his 2023 political election plans soon.

The Democrat will hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago.

Quinn has hinted for months that he may join the crowded field of candidates seeking to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Quinn was governor from 2009 to 2015.

Prior to being governor, Quinn served as lieutenant governor, state treasurer and Commissioner of the Cook County Board of Appeals.

Quinn supported Lightfoot in the mayoral runoff in 2019.

When asked about his potential run, Mayor Lightfoot said she welcomes all challengers.

"What I care about is what voters think, that is the only thing that matters," said Lightfoot.

There are about a dozen potential challengers in the February primary.

Candidates have until Nov. 23 to file their petitions in order to get on the upcoming ballet.