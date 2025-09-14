Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, a popular two-term Republican, dies at 79

The Brief Jim Edgar dies at 79. The former Illinois governor passed away after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year. He served in the Illinois House, as Secretary of State, and as governor from 1991 to 1999. He was re-elected governor in 1994, carrying 101 of the state’s 102 counties.



Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, a popular two-term Republican credited with guiding the state into a period of greater financial stability in the 1990s, died Sunday, according to his family. He was 79.

Edgar died from complications related to his treatment for pancreatic cancer, his family said in a statement. He publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

"We are deeply grateful for the love, support and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months," the statement said.

A former state legislator who was Illinois secretary of state for a decade, Edgar was elected governor in 1990. The moderate Republican easily won reelection, including winning heavily Democratic Cook County, where Chicago is located.

He remained a party statesman and adviser, and grew uneasy with the Republican Party’s shift to the right. Edgar was among high-profile Republicans who did not support Donald Trump’s presidency, joining a campaign to support Kamala Harris ′ bid for president last year called "Republicans for Harris."

Born in small-town Oklahoma, Edgar was much more reserved than his flashy, charming predecessor, James R. Thompson , who was the longest-serving governor in state history. At the time Edgar took office, the state was hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and paying its bills months late.

Amid a recession, Edgar pushed legislators to cut the state budget, making layoffs and cuts in popular programs. He also managed to fulfill his campaign promise of getting a temporary income tax surcharge made permanent, guaranteeing a stable source of money for public schools.

"It wasn’t always pretty how it was done, but we got a lot done," Edgar told The Associated Press in 1998. "We went after some pretty tough issues. We didn’t get them all, but we got most of them."

He surprised many political observers when he announced in 1997 that he would not seek a third term, considering his popularity. Republicans tried to draft him to run for office again, including bids for the U.S. Senate and again for Illinois governor. But he did not accept.

Edgar went on to teach and served as president emeritus of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, among other things.

"By any standard, he was a Republican whose integrity guided his time in office and who managed one of the most successful periods in Illinois state government," Bob Kustra, who served as Edgar’s lieutenant governor, said in a statement.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Sunday that flags in the state would fly at half-staff in Edgar’s honor.

"Now more than ever, we should channel that spirit and resolve to live as Governor Edgar did: with honesty integrity, and an enduring respect for all," Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement. "He will live on in the incalculable number of lives he touched and in the stronger institutions he helped build."

Edgar is survived by his wife and two children.

His relatives said details on funeral plans would follow in the coming days.

Former Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka and former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar after an Illinois Business Immigration Coalition event on April 22, 2014, at the Chicago Club, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

RELATED: Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

What they're saying:

Illinois politicians from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are sharing their condolences and memories with Edgar. Pritzker ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff.

In a post on X, Pritzker said, "I was lucky enough to consider him a friend and mentor and have found myself drawing from his words of wisdom on countless occasions. His commitment to reaching across the aisle in service of the people of Illinois undeniably made our state better.

Now more than ever, we should channel that spirit and resolve to live as Governor Edgar did: with honesty, integrity, and an enduring respect for all. He will live on in the incalculable number of lives he touched and in the stronger institutions he helped build.

To honor his legacy, I will direct flags across Illinois to half-staff. My thoughts are with Brenda, Brad, Elizabeth, and his entire family. May his memory be a blessing."

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Governor Jim Edgar. He embodied civility, bipartisanship, and integrity, a reminder of a better kind of politics that our country badly needs today. Governor Edgar was my friend and a mentor that helped guide me as a young person coming up in politics. He showed me kindness and wisdom that shaped the way I lead today. I was fortunate to also be part of the Edgar Fellows program, which reflects his lifelong commitment to developing future leaders. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Brenda, and their family. Illinois has lost a true statesman, and all of us in public service have lost a shining example to follow." – Hinsdale Village President Greg Hart

"Please join Cindy and me in keeping the family of Governor Jim Edgar in your prayers. While we certainly found ourselves on opposite sides of issues from time to time, I have always had a tremendous respect for the decades of public service he gave to the people of Illinois.

From his time as Secretary of State to his two terms as Governor, Jim Edgar led with a steady hand and a deep commitment to the institutions of our state. He was a man of integrity and strong moral character who dedicated his career to public service. His contributions to Illinois will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time of loss. We are grateful for his years of leadership and the example of service he leaves behind." – Darren Bailey

"The Chicago Labor Movement mourns the loss of former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar. Governor Edgar was a true statesman who understood the importance of working across the aisle to deliver for Illinoisans. While I attended Eastern Illinois University studying Political Science in the mid-1990’s, I was always struck by the significance of the sitting governor as an alumni of the same university. And his legacy will continue to thrive through his Edgar Fellows program, a program designed to bring Republicans and Democrats together to learn how to work together after elections are won or lost. As a 2017 graduate of the program, I’ve learned important lessons and made incredible friendships because of Governor Edgar’s leadership." – Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter

"It is with deep sadness that I join Illinoisans in mourning the passing of Governor Jim Edgar. Governor Edgar was a dedicated public servant who led with independence, humility, and a genuine commitment to bringing people together.

"Throughout his distinguished career, he worked tirelessly to build bridges across party lines, strengthen Illinois’ fiscal foundation, and put the needs of our citizens ahead of politics. His steady leadership and principled example earned respect from Republicans and Democrats alike.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his wife Brenda, his family, and all who loved and admired him.

"May he rest in peace!" – House Minority Leader Tony McCombie