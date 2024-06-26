Former Illinois Republican congressman endorses Biden

Former Illinois Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger is endorsing President Joe Biden ahead of the much anticipated presidential debate.

Kinzinger became a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

He posted a video online Wednesday stating that Trump is a "direct threat to every fundamental American value."

"Joe Biden has made it clear that even when we disagree, and there are things that I disagree with the president on, he is going to put the interests of the country and the interests of the people of the country above his own interests," said Kinzinger.

Kinzinger is now the highest-profile Republican to formally back Biden.