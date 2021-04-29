Former Indiana cop charged with stealing pills from crime scene

A former New Chicago police officer has been charged with stealing prescription drugs he found during an investigation on April 19.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office charged Kamal Hamed with unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, official misconduct and obstruction of justice, all Level 6 felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of theft.

The theft of Busiprone Hydrochloride pills occured on April 19 during an on-duty incident at the New Chicago Town Bar, according to Indiana State Police.

(Town of New Chicago)

New Chicago Police became aware of the theft through a discrepancy in Hamed's reporting of the incident, and contacted Indiana State Police to conduct a complete investigation.

Hamed resigned from the New Chicago Police Department before the investigation began.