Former Indiana jail officer charged with trafficking contraband to inmate: officials

The Brief Former Porter County jail officer Johnny Maynor III has been charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance, official misconduct, and misdemeanor trafficking with an inmate. Maynor was hired in March 2023, investigated beginning June 11, and terminated from his position on July 28; further case details have not been released.



A former jail officer in northwest Indiana is facing multiple charges after allegedly trafficking contraband to an inmate, authorities said.

What we know:

Johnny Maynor III has been charged with trafficking with an inmate involving a controlled substance, a Level 5 felony; official misconduct, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor trafficking with an inmate, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is Johnny Maynor III. (Porter County Sheriff's Police)

The department’s Detective Bureau launched an investigation into Maynor on June 11. He was hired on March 20, 2023, and was terminated from his position on July 28.

Additional details about the case have not been released.