Former Joliet teacher accused of child grooming turns himself in to police

A former suburban Catholic school teacher accused of traveling to meet a child has turned himself in, according to police.

Jeremy M. Hylka, 44, was arrested by Joliet police on Tuesday at Silver Oaks Hospital in New Lenox, according to Sgt. Dwayne English. He was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he was booked and released on a $10,000 cash bond.

Hylka was arrested on charges stemming from an incident that occurred last month at a Joliet area McDonald's. A warrant had been issued for his arrest while he was hospitalized for unknown reasons.

Police said on April 29, investigators were notified of a Snapchat video that possibly depicted inappropriate contact of an adult with a minor. They say the adult in the video is Hylka.

Police say the person who uploaded it to Snapchat, posed as a 15-year-old online, but is actually 19-years-old.

Hylka was a teacher at Joliet Catholic Academy, St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport as well as St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. He also volunteered at St. Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox from 2014 to 2015, according to Mary Massingale, a Diocese spokesperson.

The principal of St. Joseph said that Hylka had been in charge of the school's Twitter account and that the school board president shared oversight of the school's Facebook page with Hylka.

He was removed from his position after diocesan officials learned about the charges.