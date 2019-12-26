Former JROTC instructor charged with sexually assaulting Chicago student

article

A former JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School was arrested at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a student multiple times since 2018.

Brian Travis, of Saint John, Indiana, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 17 as well as a misdemeanor count of assault, Chicago police said.

Travis, 46, was taken into custody about 8:45 a.m. at O’Hare, after he was positively identified as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted a female student, who was between 16 and 17-years-old at the time of the incidents, police said.

Police said he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2019. It is also alleged that Travis was in a position of authority over the girl and that he threatened her.

Travis worked as a JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School from 2015 to the end of the 2018-19 school year, according to CPS spokesman Michael Passman.

He left the school before the start of the current school year and worked as a staffing manager in the district’s JROTC office, Passman said.

Travis was removed from the position Dec. 3 after allegations of his misconduct surfaced, Passman said.

Advertisement

He is expected in Central Bond Court Thursday.