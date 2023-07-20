Former suburban coach charged with attempting to meet child for sex

article

A former youth volleyball coach from McHenry was charged after attempting to meet up with a child for sex.

Philip S. Bromley, 44, was arrested on Wednesday after the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) finished a several-week long investigation.

Bromley was communicating with an undercover detective online over the past few weeks. The detective was posing as a girl under the age of 14.

During the conversations, Bromley enticed the ‘child’ to meet with him for the purpose of a sexual relationship.

The sheriff's office says Bromley worked out a plan to meet the ‘girl’ and traveled to Lake County. They planned to meet on Wednesday, but he was instead met by detectives with the Special Investigations Group.

Bromley was charged with the following:

Indecent Solicitation of a Minor

Traveling to Meet a Minor

Grooming

Police say anyone that may have been victimized by Bromley is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

Bromley remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Thursday morning.