Former suburban teacher charged with child grooming didn't fulfill employment requirements, diocese says

The Diocese of Joliet confirmed on Friday that Jeremy Hylka, a former Catholic school teacher charged with child grooming, did not fulfill employment requirements while teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lockport.

Hylka obtained a substitute teaching license in January 2021, and was not enrolled in a teacher preparation program.

The teacher preparation program is required to continue teaching in a full-time position, the diocese said.

St. Joseph Catholic School Principal Lynne Scheffler has been placed on administrative leave while school and diocesan officials examine the circumstances regarding Hylka’s employment, the diocese said.

Hylka was terminated from his position at the school after diocesan officials learned about the charges related to a video depicting Hylka engaging in inappropriate communication with a minor.

Police said on April 29, investigators were notified of a snapchat video that possibly depicted inappropriate contact of an adult with a minor.

They say that adult in the video is Hylka.

Police say the person who uploaded it to Snapchat, posed as a 15-year-old online, but is actually 19-years-old.