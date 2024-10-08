Flights from Florida touch down in Chicago beore Hurricane Milton hits

Flights are being canceled and schedules adjusted as several Florida airports close ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival.

Nationwide, more than 700 flights were canceled on Tuesday, with the majority originating from airports in Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta and Fort Myers.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport is preparing to halt operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Miramar, Florida, resident expressed concern about her travel plans.

"We’re here visiting family, and so we had planned to come to Chicago. We were hoping that we were still going to be able to come because of the storm. But we were definitely worried because, you know, we were leaving our home and I've got family down there," said Margaret Moye.

Despite the disruptions, there is a flight from Fort Myers scheduled to arrive at O'Hare at 4:45 p.m., followed by another flight from Fort Lauderdale arriving at 5:15 p.m.