Foster Avenue Bridge project to bring detours, ramp closures through 2026

The Brief A major two-year construction project to replace the 66-year-old Foster Avenue Bridge over the Kennedy Expressway in Jefferson Park begins this week. The $25.2 million project includes new lighting, upgraded signals, and ADA-compliant ramps, with detours in place and temporary ramp closures expected.



A two-year construction project will start this week in Jefferson Park.

The Foster Avenue Bridge, which carries traffic over the Kennedy Expressway, is being replaced. Work on the 66-year-old bridge is slated to begin on Wednesday and continue through Summer 2026.

According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the $25.2 million project consists of replacing the existing bridge, installing new LED lighting, modernizing traffic signals, constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and implementing drainage improvements.

During the construction, detours will direct drivers and pedestrians to Nagel, Bryn Mawr, Milwaukee and Central avenues.

IDOT said Foster Avenue ramps to and from the Kennedy will remain open during the first construction phase. But, in early spring, the westbound Foster Avenue ramp to outbound Kennedy will be closed for approximately three to four months.

Drivers should expect overnight roadwork on the Kennedy Expressway at Foster Avenue until the project is complete.