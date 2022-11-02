Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list.

This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list.

Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Data was based on housing affordability, health care, and overall happiness.

The top place in the country to retire is Lancaster, Pennsylvania.