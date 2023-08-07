FOX 32 talent participates in local fashion show supporting charity in Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago, an all-volunteer, women-run nonprofit with a rich history dating back to 1890, held its annual luncheon and fashion show on Monday.

The event brought together notable personalities, including FOX 32's Dawn Hasbrouck, Emily Wahls, and Lou Canellis — all walking the runway to raise funds for the organization's charitable cause.

The fashion show showcased the latest trends, uniting fashion enthusiasts and local Marines in support of various community groups through grants.

The event celebrated fashion while making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.