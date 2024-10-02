Fox Lake police arrest man for alleged attempt to 'arrest' officer on Route 12

The Brief Eric Walleck, a 51-year-old from unincorporated McHenry, was arrested for allegedly confronting and attempting to "arrest" a Fox Lake police officer on Route 12. Walleck is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and fleeing the scene. He is currently being held at the Lake County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.



A McHenry man has been arrested following a bizarre confrontation with a Fox Lake police officer, during which he allegedly attempted to "arrest" the officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 4:33 p.m. when Eric Walleck, 51, reportedly spotted a marked squad car traveling northbound on Route 12 and began weaving in and out of traffic in an attempt to catch up. He honked his horn, flashed his headlights, and eventually pulled in front of the squad car, forcing it to stop abruptly, according to the Fox Lake Police Department.

After stopping the officer, Walleck allegedly exited his vehicle, brandished a set of handcuffs, and declared that he was placing the officer under arrest. The female officer instructed Walleck to return to his vehicle for safety, and he did before speeding away from the scene.

On Wednesday, Fox Lake police obtained an arrest warrant for Walleck, charging him with aggravated assault to a peace officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and fleeing to elude a peace officer. He was arrested around 3:15 p.m. at his home in unincorporated McHenry and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Walleck had previously made threatening statements on social media, offering a cash reward for the arrest of police officers, according to authorities.

He will appear in court on Thursday.