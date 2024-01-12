Frankfort golf dome collapses as winter storm slams Chicago area

The Green Garden Country Club golf dome in suburban Frankfort collapsed on Friday as a winter storm made its way through the Chicago area.

According to the Frankfort Fire Protection District, the indoor driving range maintains its "balloon" shape by being pressurized. Due to rain, heavy snow and wind gusts, the roof began to sag caused a light pole inside the dome to puncture the lining.

Fire officials described the roof as bursting, similar to popping a balloon.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the dome is currently unusable. Officials also say they do not yet have a dollar loss estimate for the dome collapse.

The Green Garden Country Club is located at 9511 W Manhattan-Monee Road.