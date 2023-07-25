Frankfort man accused of leading police on high-speed chase, crashing into residential backyard

article

Bond has been set for a Will County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

Reid Sapato, 25, of Frankfort, is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

At about 1:33 a.m., a Lisle police officer was on routine patrol when they observed a maroon Toyota C-HR traveling on Ogden Avenue at about 82 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Toyota, which was allegedly driven by Sapato.

Instead of pulling over, Sapato allegedly continued fleeing from the officer and turned onto River Road.

When Sapato reached the end of River Road, which is a dead-end street, he allegedly drove up a driveway and through two residential backyards before crashing into another backyard.

After crashing the vehicle, prosecutors say Sapato fled on foot. He was located a short time later in the neighborhood and taken into custody.

"I have been sounding the alarm for quite some time now that incidents of motorists choosing to flee from police are getting out of control," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The allegations that Mr. Sapato not only fled police at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood, but then once he was boxed in, proceeded to drive through the back yards of several residences to further avoid capture are outrageous. Thankfully, because of the time of this alleged event, no one was injured."

Sapato's bond was set at $40,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.