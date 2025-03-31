Development debate takes center stage in Frankfort mayoral race

The Brief Frankfort residents will vote Tuesday to elect their next mayor. Mayor Keith Ogle is seeking a second term, facing challenger Justin Ozinga, a business executive. A proposed mobile home park has become a key issue in the race, with the candidates split on its impact.



Frankfort voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to keep their current mayor or elect a challenger with business ties to the community.

What we know:

Mayor Keith Ogle, who has been involved in village government for nearly two decades, is seeking reelection.

His opponent, Justin Ozinga, is co-owner and executive of Ozinga Brothers, Inc., a fifth-generation cement and concrete manufacturing company.

The race has largely centered on a proposed affordable housing development called "The Gardens of Frankfort," a mobile home park that would be built on 64 acres near La Grange and Steger roads. The property falls within Green Garden Township, not the village of Frankfort, but could require village utility connections.

What they're saying:

Mayor Ogle opposes the development, arguing that Frankfort does not have the water and sewer capacity to support it.

"Our board has unanimously voted that they’re not interested in connecting this, because it will cause problems for our residents, and we have no obligation to do a connection for somebody who’s not even here," Ogle said. He added that village engineers and utility officials have raised concerns about capacity limits.

Ozinga supports the project and has criticized how it was handled, saying the village has not been transparent with residents.

"It never really got completely vetted in front of all the trustees," he said. "Whether or not the town, the residents, want The Gardens of Frankfort, that's beside the point. The point is, everything should be on the table, very transparent. It needs to be talked about."

What's next:

Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Results are expected later in the evening.