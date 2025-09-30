Illinois lawmakers want probe into Franklin Park fatal shooting

The Brief Multiple Illinois members of Congress asked for a probe into the fatal ICE shooting in Franklin Park on Sept. 12. Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez was shot and killed during a traffic stop in which he allegedly tried to evade the ICE agents. The Trump administration's initial account of events appeared to be contradicted by video later released.



Multiple Illinois members of Congress on Tuesday sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security officials requesting an investigation into the fatal shooting of Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez earlier this month by an ICE officer.

Villegas-Gonzalez was shot and killed in suburban Franklin Park while attempting to flee from ICE officers during a traffic stop on Sept. 12.

What we know:

The incident shocked and outraged community members and local officials, who described Villegas-Gonzalez as a father figure. DHS said Villegas-Gonzalez, who was undocumented, was identified as a suspect and had a history of reckless driving.

The Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Reps. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Delia Ramirez, along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, said that the DHS narrative of events seemed to be "inconsistent" with publicly-released surveillance footage.

"Any injury or loss of life is tragic. The death of Mr. Villegas-Gonzalez, the injuries to the officer, and the danger the incident posed to the community warrant transparency, oversight and accountability," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The members of Congress asked 18 questions to the DHS officials. They asked DHS Sec. Kristi Noem, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, and DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari for a response to their questions by Oct. 14.

The lawmakers wanted to know several facts concerning the case, including why ICE officers concluded there was reasonable suspicion to conduct a traffic stop; what the protocol was for ICE officers during a traffic stop; and more information about the injury sustained by an ICE officer during the stop.

After the shooting, Trump administration officials said one of the officers involved was seriously injured when Villegas-Gonzalez allegedly tried to evade the agents who pulled him over. DHS said he drove his car at officers, dragging one of them before the officer shot him out of fear for his life.

But body camera footage from a Franklin Park police officer shows the ICE officer saying his injuries were "nothing major," contradicting DHS’ initial statements. Members of Congress asked what the exact nature of his injuries was.

The lawmakers also pointed out that the video shows ICE officers saying he was "dragged a little bit," even though DHS statements said the officer was dragged "a significant distance." They asked how long the officer was actually dragged.

Read the full letter here.