Christmas Eve pursuit, Chicago men arrested in Franklin

Two Chicago men – Shamir McNair and Antoine Gibson – were arrested on Christmas Eve after leading law enforcement on a pursuit from Racine County into Franklin, officials said.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over the suspects' for speeding on Interstate 94 on Friday afternoon. Shortly after their car stopped, though, it sped off.

The suspects' car sped through traffic – going as fast as 120 mph – making "dangerous" moves around other vehicles. The pursuit was terminated due to the danger and excessive speed.

The driver pulled off I-94 at Seven Mile Road and nearly hit another deputy who was in his squad car, the sheriff's office said. The car then went through the intersection and re-entered the interstate – ultimately getting off again at Elm Road and heading west to 27th Street in Franklin.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded, including Franklin police and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The suspects' car was found near 27th and Drexel. The suspects were arrested without incident and brought to the Racine County Jail.

McNair, 23, was the driver and was jailed on charges of fleeing and eluding an officer; second-degree recklessly endangering safety; and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Deputies searched the car and found roughly 20 grams of marijuana. Gibson, 30, was jailed on charges of marijuana possession. He was the passenger in the car.

